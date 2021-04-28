West Bengal WBPSC Civil Services exams postponed due to Covid-19 wave

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL WBPSC civil service exam scheduled to be held from May 7 to June 30

WBPSC Civil Services exams 2021: The West Bengal, WBPSC civil service exam has been postponed due to Covid-19 surge in the state. The examinations scheduled to be held from May 7 to June 30 has been postponed until further notice.

The state public service commission has also postponed civil service (executive) main, prelims exams, Audit and Accounts Service recruitment preliminary exams. The civil service executive (main) exam was scheduled on May 17, 18, 19, 21, preliminary exam on May 30, and accounts service rec ruitment exam on June 13.

The fresh dates for the postponed exams will be announced soon. The candidates are advised to visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in.