SSC CHSL result 2018 for typing test declared, here's how to check

Image Source : FILE SSC CHSL result 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the result for CHSL typing test 2018. The candidates appeared in the typing test can check the result through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The selected candidates will now have to appear in the document verification process. The schedule will be available soon at the region based official websites.

SSC CHSL result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: A pdf file with names of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The selection for SSC CHSL posts is done through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test.

The exam would comprise questions from English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness. The exam will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions are being set both in English and Hindi.