SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Over 400 vacancies in specialist cadre post. Get details here

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India has invited online applications for the recruitment of 444 specialist cadre officers post, through its official website -- sbi.co.in. Aspirants can apply for the same by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below to get easy access.

Candidates must know that the application process had begun on June 23 and aspirants can apply on or before July 13, which is the last date to submit the SBI SO application. Meanwhile, the candidates will not have to appear for any written examination for this recruitment drive. A total of 20 positions have been opened up for the role, which is segregated in various categories.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Specialist Cadre Officer: Name and number of the posts

- Executive (FI & MM) - 241

- Sr. Executive (Social Banking & CSR) - 85

- Sr. Executive (Digital Relations) - 2 Posts

- Sr. Executive (Analytics) - 2 Posts

- Sr. Executive (Digital Marketing) - 2 Posts

- Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 1 Post

- Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) - 1 Post

- Central Research Team (Support) - 1 Post

- Investment Officer - 9 Posts

- Project Development Manager (Technology) - 1 Post

- Relationship Manager - Backlog - 48 Posts

- Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Backlog - 3 Posts

- SME Credit Analyst - 20 Posts

- Product Manager - 6 Posts

- Manager (Data Analyst) - 2 Posts

- Manager (Digital Marketing) - 1 Post

- Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata - 3 Posts

- Banking Supervisory Specialist - 1 Post

- Manager – Anytime Channel - 1 Post

- Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 1 Post

- Chief Manager (Special situation Team) - 3 Posts

- Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 3 Posts

- Data Protection Officer - 1 Post

- Deputy Manager (IS Audit) - 8 Posts

- Chief Officer (Security) - 1 Posts

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI

Step 2: Click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page

Step 3: Click on the relevant link of the advertisement given under the latest announcement section

Step 4: Click on apply online

Step 5: Then click on ‘New Registration’ or ‘Login’ if you have already registered.

Step 6: Fill in the form and pay the application fee

Step 7: Click on submit button.

Direct link to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2020

