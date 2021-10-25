SBI PO registration process ends today; selection process, pay scale, how to apply

SBI PO recruitment 2021: The application process for the State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) posts will be closed on Monday, October 25. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website- sbi.co.in.
The recruitment drive will be conducted for 2,056 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates with a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the Probationary Officer (PO) posts. The candidates should not be more than 30 years of age.
SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Total vacant posts- 2,056
Post wise vacancy details
General Category- 810
Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 560
Scheduled Caste (SC)- 324
Scheduled Tribe (ST)- 162
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)- 200.
Eligibility criteria:
Educational qualifications: The candidates with a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the post of Probationary Officer (PO).
Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply for the PO post, they need to produce the passing certificate on or before December 31.
Age Limit: The candidate's age should not be more than 30 years as on April 1, 2021. The reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will get age relaxations as mentioned.
Selection process: The candidates need to first qualify in the Preliminary examination followed by Main and Interview.
The preliminary examination will be conducted in November/ December. The Main exam in December and interview in February.
SBI PO Recruitment 2021: How to apply
- Visit the official website- sbi.co.in
- Click on Careers link in the website
- In the new page opened, click on SBI PO recruitment link
- Fill the application form and upload documents
- Pay the application fees, and click on submit
- Download, take a print out for further reference.
Pay Scale: The starting salary for the SBI PO is Rs. 27,620 (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I.
Other than this, the official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.
The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lakh and maximum of 13.08 lakh depending on place of posting and other factors.
For details on SBI PO recruitment, please visit the website- sbi.co.in.
