X
SBI PO registration process ends today; selection process, pay scale, how to apply

SBI PO application process will be closed on October 25. Apply at sbi.co.in

Careers Desk Careers Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2021 13:09 IST
SBI PO application process

SBI PO recruitment drive will be held for 2056 vacancies

SBI PO recruitment 2021: The application process for the State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) posts will be closed on Monday, October 25. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website- sbi.co.in

The recruitment drive will be conducted for 2,056 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates with a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the Probationary Officer (PO) posts. The candidates should not be more than 30 years of age. 

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

Total vacant posts- 2,056 

Post wise vacancy details 

General Category- 810 

Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 560 

Scheduled Caste (SC)- 324 

Scheduled Tribe (ST)- 162 

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)- 200. 

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: The candidates with a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). 

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply for the PO post, they need to produce the passing certificate on or before December 31. 

Age Limit: The candidate's age should not be more than 30 years as on April 1, 2021. The reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will get age relaxations as mentioned. 

Selection process: The candidates need to first qualify in the Preliminary examination followed by Main and Interview. 

The preliminary examination will be conducted in November/ December. The Main exam in December and interview in February. 

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

  1. Visit the official website- sbi.co.in 
  2. Click on Careers link in the website 
  3. In the new page opened, click on SBI PO recruitment link 
  4. Fill the application form and upload documents 
  5. Pay the application fees, and click on submit 
  6. Download, take a print out for further reference. 

Pay Scale: The starting salary for the SBI PO is Rs. 27,620 (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. 

Other than this, the official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. 

The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lakh and maximum of 13.08 lakh depending on place of posting and other factors.

For details on SBI PO recruitment, please visit the website- sbi.co.in.   

