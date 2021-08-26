Sansad TV postpones professional selection interview

Sansad TV has postponed the interview for consultant, professional selection exam. The interview scheduled to be conducted from August 27 to September 6 has been postponed. "It is stated that the Interviews scheduled to be held from 27 August 2021- 6 September 2021 stand postponed until further orders,” the official notification mentioned.
A total of 256 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview for various positions. The interview was scheduled at 3rd Floor, Talkatora Stadium Annexe, Park Lane, New Delhi, and 21-23, Mahadev Road, New Delhi-110001.
Candidates were strictly asked to maintain Covid-19 protocols and have to appear with original documents. "“All eligible candidates appearing for the Interview are requested to bring their Negative RT-PCR Test Report (not older than 72 hours prior to Interview). No candidate shall be allowed entry inside the Interview Venue on his/her date of Interview without Negative RT-PCR Test Report,” the official notification informed.
The selected candidates will be on the pay scale between Rs 60,000 to 1,50,000. The consultants will be engaged initially for a period of one year, which will be extended on the basis of satisfactory performance.
Here's direct link to access list of selected candidates.
