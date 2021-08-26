Sansad TV postpones professional selection interview

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A total of 256 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview for various positions

Sansad TV has postponed the interview for consultant, professional selection exam. The interview scheduled to be conducted from August 27 to September 6 has been postponed. "It is stated that the Interviews scheduled to be held from 27 August 2021- 6 September 2021 stand postponed until further orders,” the official notification mentioned.

A total of 256 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview for various positions. The interview was scheduled at 3rd Floor, Talkatora Stadium Annexe, Park Lane, New Delhi, and 21-23, Mahadev Road, New Delhi-110001.

Candidates were strictly asked to maintain Covid-19 protocols and have to appear with original documents. "“All eligible candidates appearing for the Interview are requested to bring their Negative RT-PCR Test Report (not older than 72 hours prior to Interview). No candidate shall be allowed entry inside the Interview Venue on his/her date of Interview without Negative RT-PCR Test Report,” the official notification informed.

The selected candidates will be on the pay scale between Rs 60,000 to 1,50,000. The consultants will be engaged initially for a period of one year, which will be extended on the basis of satisfactory performance.

Here's direct link to access list of selected candidates.

READ MORE | Sansad TV Internship Programme 2021: Who can apply?