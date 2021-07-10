Sansad TV Internship Programme 2021: Who can apply? Check eligibility criteria, selection procedure

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apply till July 15.

Sansad TV Internship Programme 2021: Sansad TV has invited applications for the six-month internship programme from young, educated boys and girls. The application process will be closed on July 15 at the official website- loksabhaph.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the interns should be highly qualified in various fields including law, economics, business management, journalism, arts, sociology, history etc. with relevant experience. Preference will be given to the persons who have very high quality of writing skills with the ability of deep-dive desk research. Experience for audio-visual content production and social media handling will be an added qualification.

The selected candidates will be hired on a remuneration between Rs 30,000-50,000 per month depending on experience. Interested candidates may submit their application in the given format on e-mail- sansadtvintern@gmail.com or send a copy to Director (Sansad TV), Room No. 303, Talkatora Stadium Annexe, New Delhi.

Sansad TV was launched earlier merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels. The candidates can visit the official website- loksabhaph.nic.in for details on internship programme.