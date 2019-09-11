Mid-level hiring set to surge in India: Survey

In the midst of a slowdown in Indias recruitment scenario, a new survey of recruiters in the country has revealed that mid-level hiring is set to witness a significant surge in the coming months.

Increased hiring will be witnessed in various sectors including IT/software, education, healthcare, FMCG, etc., according to the survey results released by job portal Shine.com on Wednesday.

Nearly 54 per cent of the recruiters surveyed mentioned that they are looking to hire mid-level professionals. This comes as good news for professionals with 3-6 years of experience who are looking for better opportunities in terms of skill utilisation and remuneration.

"An increasing number of organisations are looking to strengthen their talent pool by hiring skilled professionals across middle-management roles," Zairus Master, CEO, Shine.com, said in a statement.

"They are looking for experienced candidates who are not only well-versed with the industry's best practices but can also add value by training and managing their juniors," he added.

Another 41.04 per cent of the respondents revealed that they will also focus on entry-level positions which translates into a great opportunity for freshers entering the workforce this year.

Aimed at deciphering the hiring outlook for 2019 and beyond, the survey was conducted among 500 recruiters, a major chunk of whom have been in the industry for over 15 years.

Despite the slowdown, over 50 per cent of the surveyed recruiters has a positive outlook for hiring in the current and coming year. Over half of the recruiters surveyed revealed that they are looking to hire candidates in the southern part of the country. Additionally, 20.30 per cent of the recruiters are hiring for organisations with more than 5,000 employees.

