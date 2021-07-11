Indian Oil IOCL recruitment 2021 for Graduate Apprentice Engineers, selection via GATE score

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Apply till July 26

IOCL recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to fill up graduate apprentice engineers vacancies. The vacancies are for engineers post in chemical, civil, electrical, instrumentation and mechanical engineering disciplines.

The candidates will be hired on the basis of GATE scores. The online application process will be closed on July 26 at iocl.formflix.com.

IOCL recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education qualifications: Candidates with bachelor's degree in engineering (BE/ B.Tech) with a valid score can apply for the posts

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 26 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxtions as per government rules.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply for apprentice posts

Step 1: Visit the official website -- iocl.formflix.com

Step 2: Click on Apply Online button first to Register. You shall receive your registration number via SMS/E-Mail

Step 3: Login again by Clicking on the Applicant Login button to complete your form submission

Step 4: For security reasons, always click on the LOGOUT button and close all windows related to your session before you exit the website

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of group discussion, group task and personal interview. The selected candidates will be given a stipend for a temporary period.

