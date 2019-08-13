Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Key jobs up for grabs. Check vacancies, eligibility, important dates, how to apply online

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019. Check details

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019, ICG Recruitment 2019: The Indian Coast Guard has jobs up for grabs! ICG has released an official notification inviting diploma holders to join as Yantrik 01/2020 batch for course commencing in February 2020. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019, ICG Recruitment 2019 on or before August 17 on the official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019, ICG Recruitment 2019: Vacancies, ICG jobs, ICG posts

1. Yantrik Technical (Mechanical)

2. Yantrik Technical (Electrical)

3. Yantrik Technical (Electronics and Telecommunication)

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Important dates for ICG Recruitment 2019

Opening of online application for ICG Recruitment: August 11, 2019

Closing of online application for ICG Recruitment 2019: August 17, 2019, till 1700 hours

Link for printing e-admit card: September 1, 2019 - September 8, 2019

ICG Recruitment 2019: Eligibility, educational qualification, age limit for recruitment, jobs in the Indian Coast Guard

Candidates applying for ICG Recruitment 2019 are expected to be matriculate (Class 10) pass or equivalent and Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) with 60 per cent in aggregate. Here, five per cent relaxation applies in above minimum cut off for SC/ST candidates and outstanding sportspersons of National level who have obtained first, second or third position in any field sports events at the Open National Championship/Interstate National Championship. The relaxation also applies to the wards of Coast Guard uniform personnel deceased while in service. The candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 22 years, ie, born between Feb 1, 1988 to January 31, 2002. Here, upper age relaxation of five years applies for SC/ST and three years for OBC category candidates.

ICG Recruitment 2019: How to apply for recruitment, jobs in the Indian Coast Guard

Step 1: Visit official ICG website www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Opportunities section on the homepage

Step 3: Select the advertisement for Yantrik 01/2020 batch

Step 4: Select the post you want to apply for

Step 5: Enter all required details

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Upload relevant documents

Step 8: Click on Submit