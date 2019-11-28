Image Source : PTI IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2019

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2019: Apply online for Specialist Officer Posts. Get details here

IDBI Bank has invited applications for eligible candidates to recruit for 61 posts of Specialist Officer. Aspirants can visit the official website of IDBI bank -- idbibank.in for registration, application and more details. They can also click on the direct link provided below for the official notification by the bank and application procedure, but before that, here are some details about the vacancy.

It is to be noted that the candidates can only apply on or before December 12, 2019. The online application process begins today i.e, on November 28. We advise the aspirants to apply as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2019 | Vacancy Details:

Specialist Officer – 61 Posts

Grade DGM (Grade D) – 2 Posts

AGM (Grade C) – 5 Posts

Manager (Grade B) – 54 Posts

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification:

For Agriculture Officer post: Graduate Degree with at least 60 per cent marks in Agriculture/Horticulture/Veterinary Science/Fisheries/Dairy Technology and Animal Husbandry from ICAR recognized agricultural university.

For Faculty post: Behavioural Sciences -Postgraduate in Psychology or relevant behaviour sciences/MBA in HRM.

For Fraud Risk Management post: Graduate in Commerce with minimum 60 per cent marks.

For Transaction Monitoring Team post: Head - CA/ MBA/ Graduation with Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2019 | Age Limit:

25 to 35 years : For Agriculture Officer, Fraud Risk Management, Fraud Analyst

35 to 45 years : Faculty - Behavioural Sciences, Transaction Monitoring Team

28 to 40 years : Fraud Risk Management - Investigator (Checker)

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2019 | How To Apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- idbibank.in

Step 2: Find and click on the 'career' section.

Step 3: Click on 'New Openings'

Step 4: Click on the link 'Online Application for the post of Specialist Officers'

Step 5: Enter your details to register

Step 6: Login with your Register ID and Password

Step 7: Make Payment

Step 8: Download and take a print out of your form and payment receipt.