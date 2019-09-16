Image Source : IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 to be declared shortly

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 declared. Click to check result. Get direct link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released the result of IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2019 today at the official website -- ibps.in . Candidates can visit the website to check the result on the official website of IBPS. The direct link for the result has also been provided below.

Direct link to IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019

IBPS RRB PO result 2019 | How to check:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of IBPS -- ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says "IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019"

Step 3: PDF file, consisting of the names of candidates selected for the next round will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check your name and roll number in the list

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

IBPS RRB PO result 2019 | About:

The IBPS Preliminary Officer Scale-I examination was conducted on August 3, 4 and 11 at various test centres across the nation for 3,688 vacancies of Office Assistant, 3315 for Officer Scale-I, 1174 for Officer Scale-II and 157 for Officer Scale -III.

IBPS RRB PO result 2019 | Selection Process:

After clearing the Prelims examination the candidates will have to appear for IBPS RRB PO Mains 2019 examination and later they will be called for interview round. IBPS Mains for Officers (I, II and II) will be held on September 22, while IBPS Mains for Office Assistant will be conducted on September 29.