  'I warn Rahul Gandhi that even your fourth-generation can't bring back Article 370,' roars Amit Shah

'I warn Rahul Gandhi that even your fourth-generation can’t bring back Article 370,' roars Amit Shah

The Union Minister also charged the Congress and JMM of spreading lies that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will claim tribal rights making it clear that the saffron party will put tribals out of its ambit.

Amit Shah in Jharkhand
Image Source : PTI Amit Shah in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Congress of its alleged attempts to restore Article 370 in Kashmir. Shah also claimed that the BJP will never allow the Congress to implement reservations for minorities.  “Kashmir is an integral part of India. I warn Rahul Gandhi that even your fourth-generation can’t bring back Article 370," he claimed.

Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting and making a mockery of the Constitution by showing a "fake" copy of it. “Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution. He was exposed two days back. Someone got a copy of the Constitution he has shown. The Constitution of India was written on the cover of that copy which was void of any content.... Don’t make a mockery of the Constitution. It is a question of faith and trust. By waving a fake copy of the Constitution, you have insulted B R Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly. The Congress party has made the Constitution a mockery,” Shah alleged addressing a BJP rally in Palamu. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to observe November 26 as Constitution Day.

Shah also hit out at the JMM-led dispensation in Jharkhand, terming it as the "most corrupt government" in the country. Training his guns on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said: “The CM says infiltration is the BJP’s political agenda. I say it is CM's bank...corrupt leaders will be hanged upside down". Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

