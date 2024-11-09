'STs, SCs, OBCs form 90 pc of population but lack visibility in govt institutions': Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

In a charged rally at Baghmara in Dhanbad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a series of bold pledges aimed at addressing economic and social inequalities as he reached out to Jharkhand’s Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Gandhi highlighted the significant underrepresentation of these communities in government institutions, despite making up around 90% of India’s population, calling for systemic changes to correct what he termed a “deep-rooted imbalance.”

Gandhi sharply criticised the Modi administration’s policies, particularly with regard to economic disparities. He promised that, if elected, Congress would establish funds equivalent to the debt waivers granted to

India’s wealthy industrialists, targeting this financial support directly to the country's poorest populations.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favoring corporate elites over marginalized communities, stating, “The Prime Minister waives debts of industrialists but does not reach out to Dalits or tribals, even as he attends weddings of industrialists’ family members.”

The Congress leader went on to advocate for a caste census, which he argued is necessary to understand the distribution of wealth across India’s social spectrum. He said a caste census would highlight how economic resources are controlled, underscoring the need for targeted policies to achieve economic justice. “A caste census is crucial if we are to reveal who holds India’s wealth and ensure equitable distribution,” he emphasised.

Another prominent issue addressed by Gandhi was the existing cap on caste-based reservations. He pledged that the Congress party would work to remove the 50% reservation limit, a policy he said has restricted the potential for social mobility among STs, SCs, and OBCs. “We will remove the 50% cap on reservation at any cost,” he declared, stressing that increased reservation quotas are essential for ensuring fair representation in education, employment, and government institutions.

Gandhi also took a stand on the Goods and Services Tax (GST), denouncing it as a system that unfairly burdens lower-income communities. He presented figures to illustrate this, saying, “Eight percent of the poor are tribal, 15 percent are Dalit, 50 percent belong to backward classes, and 15 percent are from minorities.” According to Gandhi, GST policies disproportionately impact these marginalized groups, which constitute a substantial portion of India’s lower-income population. He argued that the current tax system benefits the wealthy, widening the economic divide rather than supporting inclusive growth.

Gandhi reiterated that Congress would set up a fund equivalent to the debt Modi’s administration waived for capitalists and redirect it to the poorest citizens, signaling a strong stance on economic redistribution and support for marginalised communities.