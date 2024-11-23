Silli Assembly Election Results Live: Will AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto retain his constituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Silli Assembly Election Results

Silli Assembly Election Results Live: The vote counting for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 is underway. The Election Commission of India started showing early trends of the results. Silli is one of the hot seats in Jharkhand as All Jharkhand Student Union (AJSU) party chief Sudesh Mahto contested from the seat, who is seeking his fifth victory. People in the Silli constituency voted in the second phase on November 20.

The Silli Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 61 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Silli Assembly Election: Sudesh Mahto Vs Amit Mahto

The AJSU chief faced stiff competition from his long-time rival and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Amit Mahto, in the assembly elections. The JMM leader, who defeated Sudesh Mahto in 2014, has been a formidable challenger, having previously posed significant hurdles during the 2005 elections as well.

Adding to the intense competition is Devendra Nath Mahto from the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, who has gained prominence with a campaign focused on employment generation and local resident policies. The electoral field is diverse in the constituency, with 15 candidates, including representatives from parties such as the People Party of India, Bharat Adivasi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jharkhand Party, and JMM (Ulgulan), along with seven independent candidates.

Silli Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners

In 2019, AJSU candidate Sudesh Kumar Mahato won the seat. He got 83,700 votes with a vote share of 52.74%. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Seema Devi got 63,505 votes (40.01%) and was the runner-up.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, AJSU candidate Sudesh Kumar Mahato won the seat with a margin of 45,673 votes (38.99%). He defeated JVM candidate Amit Kumar, who got 37,966 votes (32.41%). Congress candidate Keshav Mahto Kamlesh stood third with 7,348 votes (6.27%).

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.