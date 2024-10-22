Shikaripara Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shikaripara Assembly Election 2024.

Shikaripara Assembly Election 2024: The Shikaripara Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number seven of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under Dumka district. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. It is one of the seats comprising the Dumka Lok Sabha constituency. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)L) are the main parties in the state. The constituency experiences economic challenges, with many residents relying on agriculture for their livelihoods. Limited industrialisation and job opportunities have contributed to migration in search of better economic prospects. In the last Assembly election in 2019, JMM's Nalin Soren won the Shikaripara seat, defeating Paritosh Soren of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Shikaripar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Scheduled Tribes (ST) population forms a large part of the electorate, as Shikaripara falls under a reserved ST category constituency. The Santhal tribe is particularly prominent in this region. The Scheduled Tribes form the largest demographic group, followed by Scheduled Castes and other communities. The constituency is largely rural, with the majority of the population engaged in agriculture and allied activities. Literacy levels in Shikaripara are lower compared to the state average. Shikaripara has historically seen a battle between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which holds significant sway over the tribal electorate, and other parties like the BJP and Congress.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,08,545 voters in the Shikaripara constituency during the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,03,521 voters were male and 1,05,022 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 567 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Shikaripara in 2019 was 106 (105 were men and one was woman).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Shikaripara Assembly constituency was 1,93,173. Out of this, 96,711 voters were male and 96,462 were female. There were 371 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Shikaripara in 2014 was 93 (77 were men and 16 were women).

Shikaripara Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Shikaripara constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls in the second phase on November 20, along with the other 36 other constituencies of the state.

Shikaripara Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Shikaripara Assembly seat will be declared on November 23, along with the other 80 constituencies in Haryana.

Shikaripara Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The BJP has fielded Paritosh Soren from Shikaripara seat. The other political parties are yet to announce their candidates from this seat.

Shikaripara Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, JMM's Nalin Soren won the Shikaripara seat with a margin of 29,471 votes. He was polled 79,400 votes with a vote share of 51.78%. He defeated BJP candidate Paritosh Soren, who got 49,929 votes (32.56%). Jharkhand Vikas Morcha candidate Rajesh Murmu stood third with 5,164 votes (3.37%). JD(U) candidate Salkhan Murmu was at fourth place with 4,445 votes (2.90%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,53,333.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, JMM candidate Nalin Soren won the seat with a margin of 24,501 votes. He was polled 61,901 votes with a vote share of 42.05%. He defeated BJP candidate Paritosh Soren, who got 37,400 votes (25.41%). Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Shivdhan Murmu stood third with 210,10 votes (14.27%). Congress candidate Raja Marandi was at fourth place with 7,877 votes (5.35%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,47,195.

Shikaripara Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2009: Nalin Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

2014: Nalin Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

2019: Nalin Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

Shikaripara Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Shikaripara legislative assembly constituency had a total of 2,23,115 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,74,861 or 78.64 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 1,93,173 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,42,777 or 76.18 per cent.