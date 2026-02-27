Sahibganj Municipal Council Election Results: Counting of votes underway

Ranchi:

Sixty-two per cent of the over 43 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in the civic elections held across 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Jharkhand on February 23. Polling began at 7 am under tight security arrangements and concluded at 5 pm. Counting of votes is currently underway.

“Voter turnout of 62 per cent was recorded. Polling has been peaceful,” State Election Commission (SEC) Secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said.

Seraikela records highest turnout, Ranchi lowest

Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest voter turnout at 74.86 per cent. In contrast, Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest turnout at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent.

Over 6,000 candidates in the fray

More than 43 lakh voters were eligible to decide the fate of over 6,000 candidates.

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, contested the posts of mayor and chairperson. Meanwhile, 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, were in the race for ward councillor positions.

A total of 4,307 polling booths were set up for the elections. Of these, 896 were identified as hyper-sensitive and 2,445 as sensitive.

Non-party based civic elections

Urban Local Body polls in Jharkhand are not contested on official electoral symbols of political parties, although candidates are supported by various political outfits.

Sahibganj Municipal Council Election 2026

The Sahibganj Municipal Council also went to the polls on February 23. The council, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), has eight wards. The last elections were held in 2018, when Shrinivas Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the chairperson’s post, while Ramanand Shah of the BJP secured the vice-chairperson’s post.

Congress extends indirect support, multiple candidates claim backing

In this election, the Indian National Congress did not officially field or directly support any candidate. However, it was indicated that the party extended support to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-backed candidate Ramnath Paswan. Despite this, several other contenders also claimed to have the Congress party’s backing.

