Ranchi Assembly polls: Will BJP's Chandreshwar Singh secure 7th term or JMM's Mahua Maji will shift balance

Ranchi Assembly Election 2024: The Ranchi Assembly constituency is set for a high-stakes battle in the 2024 elections, as BJP candidate Chandreshwar Prasad Singh is once again set to face JMM candidate Mahua Maji in a bid to retain his seat. Singh has been consistently winning from the constituency since 1996. However, the 2024 polls are being closely watched, as the margin of votes in the last election narrowed significantly. In 2014, Singh won with a margin of 58,863 votes, but in 2019, the gap reduced to just 5,904 votes.

Key candidates

Around ten contestants from various parties are set to contest the Ranchi Assembly elections. The BJP has fielded its current MLA, Chandreshwar Prasad Singh, while the JMM has nominated Mahua Maji. The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Abhay Pratap Singh, and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has named Mahtab Alam as its candidate.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement in the NDA, the BJP is contesting 68 seats, AJSU 10 seats, JD(U) 2 seats, and LJP (Ram Vilas) 1 seat. In the INDIA bloc, the JMM is contesting 43 seats, Congress 30, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 6, and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) 4 seats. The ruling JMM is facing a friendly contest with the CPI-ML in the Dhanwar seat.

Ranchi Assembly Constituency

Ranchi is one of the Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and is a general (GEN) seat. The main parties in the constituency are the BJP and the JMM. In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Chandreshwar Prasad Singh from BJP won the seat with a margin of 5,904 votes. Mahua Maji from JMM received 73,742 votes and stood second.

Ranchi Constituency Demographic Profile

According to Election Commission data, there were 170,321 voters in the Ranchi constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections, with 91,650 male and 78,284 female voters. Ten voters were recorded in the third-gender category. Additionally, 329 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Ranchi constituency was 148,784, with 84,386 male voters and 64,120 female voters. There were 227 valid postal votes in the constituency.

When will Ranchi vote?

The Ranchi Assembly constituency is set to go to the polls in the first phase, with results scheduled to be announced on November 23 (Saturday).

Past winners in Ranchi

BJP leader Chandreshwar Prasad Singh has maintained a stronghold in the Ranchi Assembly constituency, winning consecutively since 2000. Before him, the seat was represented by veteran leader Yashwant Singh in 1995.

What happened in the 2014 and 2019 Assembly Elections?

In both the 2014 and 2019 Assembly Elections, Chandreshwar Prasad Singh of the BJP emerged victorious, defeating JMM's Mahua Maji. In 2019, Singh won with a margin of 5,904 votes. In 2014, the margin was significantly higher at 58,863 votes.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Jharkhand is set to vote in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. Counting for all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand will take place on November 23, coinciding with the counting for Maharashtra's 288 constituencies.

The BJP, which lost power to the Hemant Soren-led JMM in 2019, is aiming to regain control in the tribal-dominated state. The BJP is contesting in 68 seats in alliance with the AJSU, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas). The remaining 13 constituencies are divided among its allies.