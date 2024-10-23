Poreyahat Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Poreyahat Assembly Election 2024.

Poreyahat Assembly Election 2024: The Poreyahat Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Poreyahat is one of the Assembly seats of Jharkhand's Godda district. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate Pradeep Yadav won the Poreyahat constituency in 2019. In 2014 and 2009, the JVM candidate Pradeep Yadav registered a win in the Poreyahat constituency.

Poreyahat Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,88,721 voters in the Poreyahat constituency during the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Out of this, 93,985 voters were male and 94,159 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 577 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Poreyahat in 2019 was 286 (284 were men and 2 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Poreyahat constituency was 1,80,315. Out of this, 91,443 voters were male and 87,995 were female. There were 877 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Poreyahat in 2014 was 182 (132 were men and 50 were women).

Poreyahat Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Poreyahat constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls on November 20 (Wednesday), along with the other 80 constituencies of the state.

Poreyahat Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Poreyahat will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Poreyahat Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Congress leader Pradeep Yadav will contest from the Poreyahat assembly seat. Other political parties are yet to announce their candidates.

Poreyahat Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate Pradeep Yadav won the seat with a margin of 13,597 votes. He was polled 77,358 votes with a vote share of 41%. Yadav defeated Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gajadhar Singh, who got 63,761 votes (33.08%). JMM candidate Ashok Kumar stood third with 34,745 (18.42%), and NOTA was in the fourth position with 3,078 votes (1.63%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,85,584.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, JVM candidate Pradeep Yadav won the seat. He was polled 64,036 votes with a vote share of 35.51%. BJP candidate Devendra Nath Singh got 52,878 (29.33%) and was the runner-up. Yadav defeated Devendra by a margin of 11,158 votes.

The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,77,100. JMM candidate Ashok Kumar came in third with 44,737 votes (24.81%), and BSP candidate Neebha Jaiswal was in the fourth position with 4,314 votes (2.39%).

Poreyahat Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019- Pradeep Yadav Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)

2014-Pradeep Yadav (JVM)2009-Pradeep Yadav (JVM)2005-Pradeep Yadav (BJP)

Poreyahat Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections was 1,85,069 or 68.71% in the Poreyahat Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,77,100, or 68.52%.