Pakur Municipal Council Election Result 2026: Complete list of ward-wise winners here

Ranchi:

The latest vote-counting trends are emerging from 21 wards of Pakur Municipal Council as counting continues for 48 urban local bodies across Jharkhand under tight security on Friday. Counting began at around 8 am, with officials first segregating ballot papers before proceeding with the tabulation. State Election Commission Secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said that results will be declared in phases, starting with ward councillor posts, and are expected within the next few hours.

The Pakur Municipal Council is a local body reserved only for women. In the last elections in 2018, the BJP emerged victorious with its candidates Sampa Saha elected as the chairman and Sunil Kumar Sinha as the vice chairperson.

Vice-Chairperson: Sunil Kumar Sinha (BJP)

Polling in Jharkhand municipal bodies across Jharkhand was held on February 23, with more than 63 per cent of the 43 lakh registered voters casting their ballots. Two separate ballot paper colours were used, white for ward councillors and pink for mayors and chairpersons.

Counting in 47 urban local bodies is likely to conclude by Friday night. However, the process in Dhanbad Municipal Corporation may extend until Saturday as 9 rounds of counting are scheduled there. The elections covered mayoral and chairperson posts in 48 urban local bodies, along with councillor positions in 1,042 wards spread across 9 municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats.

Pakur Municipal Council Election Results

In Ward 2, Ujjawal Hadi and Chennu Bibi have been declared elected. Ward 3 was won by Kirad Lal Kapri. Rupali Sarkar secured victory from Ward 4. Ward 7 was won by Poonam Devi.

Guddu Kumar Bhagat emerged victorious from Ward 10, while Bhim Singh won from Ward 12. Chanchal Singh secured Ward 15, and Riaz Ansari was elected from Ward 16.

List of winners:

Ward Number Elected Candidate 1 TBD 2 Ujjawal Hadi 3 Kirad Lal Kapri 4 Rupali Sarkar 5 TBD 6 TBD 7 Poonam Devi 8 TBD 9 TBD 10 Guddu Kumar Bhagat 11 TBD 12 Bhim Singh 13 TBD 14 TBD 15 Chanchal Singh 16 Riaz Ansari 17 TBD 18 TBD 19 TBD 20 TBD 21 TBD

