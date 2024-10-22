Pakur Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakur Assembly Elections 2024

Pakur Assembly Election 2024: The Pakur Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 5 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) or Scheduled Castes. Pakur Assembly constituency is part of Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Pakur comes under Pakur district of Jharkhand. In 2019 assembly elections, Alamgir Alam of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Veni Prasad Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 65108 votes. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All Jharkhand Students Union, and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) are some of the main parties in the constituency. The Pakur constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls in the second phase on November 20.

The Pakur Assembly constituency holds strategic importance in Jharkhand politics, especially for the BJP. With its mix of urban and rural voters, the constituency will likely see a competitive contest in 2024, with key issues of development, employment, and industrial growth shaping the outcome.

Pakur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 320122 electors in the Pakur constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 163305 were male and 156817 were female electors. No voter belonged to the third gender. Over 660 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In 2014, the total number of electors in the Pakur constituency was 291418. Out of this, 147737 electors were male and 143681 were female electors. There were 505 valid postal votes in the constituency.

Pakur Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Pakur constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls in the second phase on November 20.

Pakur Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Pakur will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Pakur Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party has fielded Ajhar Islam from Pakur. Candidates of other parties are yet to be declared.

Pakur Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Alamgir Alam won the seat with a margin of 65108 votes (26.6 %). He was polled 128218 votes with a vote share of 51.86%. He defeated BJP candidate Veni Prasad Gupta, who got 63110 votes (25.53%). Tala Aquil Akhtar of the AJSUP stood third with 39444 votes (15.95% vote share).

Pakur Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

2005: Alamgir Alam (Congress)

2009: Aquil Akhtar (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

2014: Alamgir Alam (Congress)

2019: Alamgir Alam (Congress)

Pakur Assembly Constituency: Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Pakur Assembly constituency was 247227 or 77.23 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the Pakur Assembly constituency was 235341 or 80.76 per cent.