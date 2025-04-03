One dead, several injured as security forces and protesters clash in Jharkhand's Bokaro A clash between security forces and protesters in Jharkhand’s Bokaro led to the death of one protester and injuries to several security personnel. The BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh was demonstrating near the Bokaro Steel Plant administrative building, demanding employment.

Bokaro: One protester died, and several security personnel were injured after a clash broke out between security forces and demonstrators near the Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand on Thursday, reported news agency ANI. The BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh had organised a protest near the administrative building of the Bokaro Steel Plant, demanding employment. According to officials, the demonstrators were obstructing employees heading to the plant when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel attempted to disperse them.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bokaro City, Alok Ranjan, said that the protesters refused to comply with requests to allow employees inside, leading the CISF to resort to a mild lathi charge. At least two demonstrators were injured and were taken to Bokaro General Hospital for treatment. However, Bokaro MLA Sweta Singh claimed that one person succumbed to injuries in the incident. The police have yet to confirm the casualty.

DIG, CISF, Digvijay Kumar Singh stated that the administration had not granted permission for the protest, yet demonstrators gathered, blocked the gates, and pelted stones. “We started dispersing them after they broke barricades and injured a few jawans. Some people fell during the scuffle. Our jawans and the injured protester were taken to the hospital, where he succumbed during treatment,” Singh said.

The situation remains tense, with authorities monitoring further developments.

(With inputs from agency)