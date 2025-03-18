Massive fire breaks out at Indian Oil plant in Jharkhand's Deoghar, villages being evacuated A major fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation plant in Jasidih, Deoghar on Monday, engulfing the entire facility in flames. Authorities have launched an evacuation drive in nearby villages as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

A massive fire erupted at the Indian Oil plant located in Jasidih, Deoghar, with flames spreading rapidly across the entire facility. Thick plumes of smoke and high flames were visible from a distance, creating panic in the surrounding areas.

Nearby villages being evacuated

Police and local administration have begun evacuating nearby villages to ensure the safety of residents. The entire area around the plant has been cordoned off to prevent any untoward incidents. Efforts are ongoing to safely evacuate people from villages situated close to the plant.

Cause of fire still unknown

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Firefighters and emergency response teams are on the ground, trying to bring the blaze under control.

(Reported by Mukesh Sinha)