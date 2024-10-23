Mandu Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Mandu Assembly Election 2024.

Mandu Assembly Election 2024: The Mandu Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Mandu is one of the Assembly seats of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All Jharkhand Students Union, and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jai Prakash Bhai Patel won the Mandu constituency in 2019. In 2014, the BJP candidate Jai Prakash Bhai Patel registered a win in the Mandu constituency. In 2009, the JMM candidate Teklal Mahto won from Mandu seat.

Mandu Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,17,602 voters in the Mandu constituency during the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,10,858 voters were male and 1,05,459 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,285 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mandu in 2019 was 1,401 (1,363 were men and 38 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Mandu constituency was 2,28,340. Out of this, 1,18,717 voters were male and 1,09,386 were female. There were 237 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mandu in 2014 was 109 (90 were men and 19 were women).

Mandu Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Mandu constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls on November 20 (Wednesday), along with the other 80 constituencies of the state.

Mandu Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Mandu will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Mandu Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Congress leader Jai Prakash Patel will contest polls from Mandu assembly seat. Other political parties are yet to announce their candidates.

Mandu Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jai Prakash Bhai Patel won the seat with a margin of 2,062 votes. He was polled 49,855 votes with a vote share of 20.87%. Patel defeated All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party candidate Nirmal Mahto, who got 47,793 votes (20.01%). JMM candidate Ram Prakash Bhai Patel stood third with 44,768 (18.74%), and Independent candidate Kumar Mahesh Singh was in the fourth position with 28,866 votes (12.08%). The total number of valid votes polled was 2,37,287.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, JMM candidate Jai Prakash Bhai Patel won the seat. He was polled 78,499 votes with a vote share of 34.38%. BJP candidate Kumar Mahesh Singh got 71,487 (31.31%) and was the runner-up. Patel defeated Mahesh Singh by a margin of 7,012 votes.

The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 2,26,830. JVM candidate Chandra Nath Bhai Patel Ashok Kumar came in third with 44,737 votes (24.81%), and BSP candidate Neebha Jaiswal was in the fourth position with 4,314 votes (2.39%).

Mandu Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019- Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (BJP)

2014-Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (JMM)

2009-Teklal Mahto (JMM)

2005-Khiru Mahto (JD-U)

Mandu Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections was 2,37,287 or 61.79% in the Mandu Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 2,26,830 or 64.56%.