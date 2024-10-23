Kodarma Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kodarma Assembly Election 2024: Details

Kodarma Assembly Election 2024: The Kodarma Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 19 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Caste (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is part of the Kodarma Lok Sabha seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All Jharkhand Student Union Party (AJSU), and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha are the main parties in the constituency. Dr Neera Yadav from the BJP is representing the Kodarma seat.

Kodarma Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,03,164 voters in the Kodarma constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 98,697 were male and 1,04,331 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 136 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kodarma in 2019 was 337 (337 men and 0 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Kodarma constituency was 1,97,978. Out of this, 98,898 voters were male and 98,906 were female. There were 130 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kodarma in 2014 was 8 (5 were men and 3 were women).

Kodarma Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Kodarma constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls on November 13, along with 42 other constituencies of the state including Hazaribagh, Simaria and Barhi.

Kodarma Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Kodarma will be declared on November 23, along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Kodarma Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The BJP fielded sitting MLA Dr Neera Yadav from the seat. Significantly, Yadav will contest against RJD candidate Subhash Yadav.

Kodarma Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Dr Neera Yadav won the seat with a margin of 1797 votes. She was polled 63,675 votes with a vote share of 31.35%. She defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Amitabh Kumar, who got 61,878 votes (30.46%). AJSU candidate Shalini Gupta stood third with 45,014 votes (22.16%), and JVM candidate Ramesh Harshdhar was in the fourth position with just 9,557 votes (4.71%). The total number of valid votes polled was 2,01,585.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Dr Neera Yadav won the seat. She was polled 84,874 votes. While, RJD candidate Annapurna Devi received 71,349 votes and was the runner-up. In 2014 elections, Bhim Sahu of JVM came in third with 10,629 votes (5.37%), and Independent candidate Sikander Dhobi was in the fourth position with 5,628 votes.

Kodarma Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2000: Annapurna Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Annapurna Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2009: Annapurna Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2014: Dr Neera Yadav (Bhartiya Janata Party)

2019: Dr Neera Yadav (Bhartiya Janata Party)

Kodarma Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kodarma Assembly constituency was 2,01,585 or 59.72 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,95,023.