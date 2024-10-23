Khunti Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Khunti Assembly Election 2024

Khunti Assembly Election 2024: The Khunti Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 60 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). Khunti is an assembly constituency located in the Khunti district of Jharkhand. It is part of the Khunti Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha are the main parties in the constituency. Nilkanth Singh Munda from the BJP currently represents the Khunti seat and was elected from the Khunti constituency in the assembly election 2019.

Khunti Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,11,074 voters in the Khunti constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,04,927 were male and 1,06,146 were female voters. Only 1 voter belonged to the third gender. 661 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Khunti in 2019 was 1,060 (1,017 men and 47 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Khunti constituency was 1,90,333. Out of this, 96,185 voters were male and 94,148 were female voters. There were 113 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Khunti in 2014 was 400 (269 men and 131 women).

Khunti Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024 will take place in two phases, on November 13 and 20. The Khunti constituency will go to the polls in the first phase on November 13.

Khunti Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Khunti will be declared on November 23, along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Khunti Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its incumbent MLA from the seat Nilkanth Singh Munda. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress are contesting the election in coalition nad have not declared the candidate yet.

Khunti Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Nilkanth Singh Munda won the seat with a margin of 26,327 votes. He was polled 59,198 votes with a vote share of 44.71%. He defeated JMM candidate Sushil Pahan, who got 32,871 votes (24.83%). JVM candidate Dayamani Barla stood third with 20,726 votes (15.66%).

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Nilkanth Singh Munda won the seat by a margin of 21,515 votes. He was polled 47,032 votes with a vote share of 43.38%. JMM candidate Jidan Horo got 25,517 votes (21.30%). Congress' Pushpa Surin ended third with 17,544 votes (14.64%)

Khunti Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019 Nilkanth Singh Munda BJP

2014 Nilkanth Singh Munda BJP

2009 Nilkanth Singh Munda BJP

2005 Nilkanth Singh Munda BJP

2000 Nilkanth Singh BJP

Khunti Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Khunti Assembly constituency was 1,32,392 or 62.72 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,19,825 or 62.96 per cent.