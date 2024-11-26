Jharkhand: Who can become ministers in Hemant Soren Cabinet? Probable list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Hemant Soren

After getting a dominating win the state assembly elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and CM-elect Hemant Soren is all set to take oath on November 28. Earlier on Monday, he met Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and tendered his resignation. Moreover, he also staked claim to form the government in the next assembly.

Along with Hemant Soren, several other MLAs are likely to take oath on Thursday. Meanwhile, the discussions have started over the possible names of the MLAs who would become ministers. Here is the list of probable names which can be included in the Hemant Soren Cabinet.

List of probable minsiters in Hemant Soren Cabinet

Since the govt will be formed in coalition, members of all the constituent parties would get portfolios. The names of probable candiates from each of the parties with the constituencies they represent are as follows:

From JMM quota

Hemant Soren (Chief Minister) (Barhait) Anant Pratap Deo (Bhawanathpur) Deepak Birua (Chaibasa) Ram Das Soren (Ghatsila) Mathura Prasad Mahato (Tundi) Hafizul Hassan (Madhupur)

From Congress quota

Rameshwar Oraon (Lohardaga) Irfan Ansari (Jamtara) Pradeep Yadav (Poreyahat) Kumar Jaimangal aka Anup Singh (Bermo)

From RJD quota

Suresh Paswan (Deoghar)