Jharkhand weather on New Year: Cold, dense fog likely to persist, mercury to dip by up to 5 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Jharkhand weather on New Year: As Jharkhand prepares to welcome the New Year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a notable drop in temperatures. The state is expected to experience a dip of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next two days, signalling a chilly start to the year. It said that the cold day conditions are likely to persist, along with dense fog in some regions.

Abhishek Anand, the in-charge of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said that the weather in Jharkhand will remain dry for the next five days, with fog expected in the mornings. North Jharkhand, in particular, is likely to experience dense fog during the early hours.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies, contributing to a further cooling of the mercury in the eastern state. The minimum temperatures have been hovering in the range of 11 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius in Jharkhand.

On December 30, several districts in Jharkhand, including Koderma, Chatra, Garhwa, Latehar, Palamu, Gumla, and Ramgarh, recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius.

The state had previously experienced above-normal minimum temperatures due to a western disturbance in northwest India, which caused cloud cover, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, with the skies now clearing, temperatures are expected to drop, resulting in colder conditions, particularly in the mornings, due to the presence of fog.

The state had previously experienced above-normal minimum temperatures due to a western disturbance in northwest India, which caused cloud cover, as per the IMD. However, with the skies now clearing, temperatures are expected to drop, resulting in colder conditions, particularly in the mornings, due to the presence of fog.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Jharkhand govt brings 11 stranded workers back from Cameroon, efforts underway for remaining 36

Also Read: Jharkhand: NIA conducts searches to investigate extortion, money laundering by Naxal group