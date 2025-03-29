Jharkhand: Security forces seize 28 IEDs, explosives, detonators in naxal-affected area Security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district recovered 28 IEDs, explosives, and detonators from a Naxal hideout, neutralizing a major threat.

Jharkhand's security forces have achieved a significant breakthrough in their anti-Naxal operations. According to a senior police official, 28 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from a forested area in a Naxal-affected village of West Singhbhum district. The operation, conducted on Friday, also led to the seizure of 23 detonators and other explosives from a Naxal hideout.

IEDs detected and neutralised

During the search operation, a joint security team identified sophisticated explosive devices planted in Jimkikir village, located in the Tonto police station area. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Shekhar stated that a bomb disposal squad was immediately deployed, successfully neutralizing the IEDs on-site. The forces also seized gunpowder and detonators from the hideout.

Recent naxal-related explosions in region

This operation follows a tragic incident last Saturday when a CRPF personnel lost his life, and another was injured in an IED blast in the same district. The explosion occurred while security forces were conducting an anti-Naxal operation.

Providing details about the previous incident, SP Shekhar confirmed that Naxal militants had planted an IED to target security personnel. However, it exploded during the search operation, injuring two CRPF jawans—Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey. Both were airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment, but unfortunately, Sub-Inspector Mandal succumbed to his injuries.

State government's response

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep condolences over the death of the CRPF jawan. The state government has reiterated its commitment to tackling the Naxal insurgency and ensuring the safety of security personnel operating in these high-risk areas.

Security forces continue their operations across Naxal-dominated regions, aiming to dismantle militant networks and prevent further attacks. With recent successes like the recovery of explosives in West Singhbhum, authorities hope to strengthen their offensive against insurgents and restore peace in affected areas.