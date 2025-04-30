Jharkhand hikes power tariff by 6.34%, domestic consumers in rural areas to pay Rs 6.70 per unit While the rural tariff increased by 40 paise, the urban tariff by 20 paise. "The domestic tariff does not include the consumers availing 200 units of free electricity per month," an official said.

Ranchi:

In a significant development, the Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JSERC), on Wednesday, hiked the power tariff in the state by 6.34 per cent.

As part of the revised rates, domestic consumers in rural areas will pay Rs 6.70 per unit, up from Rs 6.30, while urban consumers will pay Rs 6.85 per unit, up from Rs 6.65. The revised tariff will come into effect from May 1, the member law of JSERC, Mahendra Prasad, said.

While the rural tariff increased by 40 paise, the urban tariff by 20 paise. "The domestic tariff does not include the consumers availing 200 units of free electricity per month," he said.

Of around 46 lakh domestic consumers, around 40 lakh consumers are availing 200 units of free electricity per household per month in the state, another official said.

Despite Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited's (JBVNL) proposal for a 40.02 per cent increase, the commission approved a 6.34 per cent hike after examination.

(With inputs from PTI)