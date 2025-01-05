Jharkhand: Hemant Soren launches 'Abua' portal, mobile app to seek budget suggestions from people

Follow us on Image Source : @HEMANTSORENJMM/X Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren during the launch of the Abua portal

On Sunday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the 'Abua Budget Portal and Mobile App'. This is a new initiative by the government which is aimed at inviting suggestions and ideas from the public for the preparation of the budget of the state for the next fiscal year. Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar, and Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari were also present at the launch event. The platform will facilitate the participation of citizens, experts, and stakeholders in the budgetary process and will ensure a more inclusive and responsive fiscal plan.

CM Soren, while launching the portal and app, emphasised that his govt is committed to creating a balanced budget that would prioritise welfare of the people, focuse on sustainable, inclusive development across the state.

He said, “This is the Abua (Our) government. Our focus is on crafting a budget that reflects the needs and aspirations of the people, especially in areas like rural development and economic growth. The most valuable suggestions will be incorporated into the budget to achieve better outcomes for all."

The chief minister highlighted that the 2025-26 budget would focus on achieving development across all the sectors. It will lay special emphasis on the rural economy. He said that the rural economy is considered the backbone of Jharkhand. Soren further underscored the importance of strengthening revenue collection mechanisms to ensure the effective implementation of development and welfare programs.

The 'Abua Budget' initiative aims to gather input from a wide range of participants, including experts and ordinary citizens. According to the information, all submitted suggestions will be carefully analysed to determine their potential inclusion in the final budget.

Moreover, the government will also honour three individuals who would have provided the best suggestions. The portal and mobile app will remain open for submissions until January 17, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)