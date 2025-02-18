Jharkhand government to release 37 life-imprisoned convicts as part of review process Chief Minister Hemant Soren instructed the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the family backgrounds, social, and economic conditions of the released prisoners post-release.

The Jharkhand government made a significant decision to release 37 convicts serving life sentences in various jails across the state. This decision was taken during a meeting of the Jharkhand State Penal Review Board, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residential office. A total of 103 cases from across the state were reviewed in this meeting, and after careful deliberation, it was agreed to release 37 prisoners.

An official statement mentioned, "The meeting of the Jharkhand State Penal Review Board was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. In this meeting, an in-depth discussion was held regarding the release of 103 prisoners serving life sentences in different jails of the state. After review, the decision was made to release 37 convicts."

CM directs investigation post-release

Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the authorities to thoroughly investigate the family backgrounds and social and economic status of the released prisoners after their release. Additionally, he emphasised the need to monitor their activities closely and ensure that they are integrated into various welfare schemes initiated by the government.

The Chief Minister further instructed officials to ensure the provision of livelihood sources for these released convicts, enabling them to reintegrate into society and start a new chapter in their lives.

