Jharkhand: 'JMM-led coalition govt allowed infiltrators to become permanent citizens,' alleges PM Modi

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the poll rally in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Wednesday (November 13). The PM said that every vote in favour of BJP-NDA will give new impetus to the development of Jharkhand.

He alleged that the JMM-led coalition government allowed infiltrators to become permanent citizens in Jharkhand.

PM Modi posted on X and said, "Your every vote in favour of BJP-NDA will give new impetus to the development of Jharkhand. Greetings and greetings to the family members who came to Sarath to give blessings."

"Today a big conspiracy is being hatched to change the identity of Jharkhand. During the JMM-Congress government, every wrong thing was done to make the infiltrators come from outside permanent residents here," PM said.

JMM govt told court that there has been no infiltration in Jharkhand: Narendra Modi

PM added, "Permanent documents were made overnight for these intruders. Tribal daughters were cheated in the name of marriage and their land was snatched. These intruders snatched away your employment and also snatched away your bread. But look at the attitude of the government here. The JMM government told the court that there has been no infiltration in Jharkhand."

The PM said, "I want to tell those who keep doing political calculations while sitting in AC rooms that the result of elections can be seen here."

"Congress wiped out from states with high SC, ST and OBC population, now pitting sub-castes against one another," claimed PM Modi in Jharkhand.

The PM said, "Wherever I have travelled in Jharkhand, the biggest worry has been about infiltration. As per the data available, the tribal population in Santhal has reduced to half. We have to protect our tribal families and every 'Jharkhandi' from this. There is a huge conspiracy being done to change the identity of Jharkhand. Under JMM-Congress, every wrong thing was done to make these infiltrators permanent residents in the state. These infiltrators snatched your jobs and 'roti'. JMM govt said in court that there has been infiltration in the state. The protection of Roti, Beti and Maati is the biggest issue in this election. I assure you that BJP will protect them."

Stature of women, daughters very high in our culture: PM

During a public rally in Sarath, Deoghar, PM Modi said, "The stature of women and daughters is very high in our culture. But here, Congress leaders abuse our sisters, they said so many objectional words against Sita Soren. From where do they get the courage to do this? They know nothing will happen to them as they have protection from the JMM govt. This is the reason Congress leaders insult tribal daughters. When the BJP decided to make a tribal daughter the President of India, Congress tried its best to defeat her. Even today they insult President Murmu. Congress has dangerous intentions. Congress ka 'shehzada' has made it clear that they want to end reservation for SC/ST & OBC."