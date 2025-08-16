Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passes away at 62; CM Hemant Soren expresses grief Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted on August 2. The Jharkhand Minister, whose condition was critical from the past few days, was airlifted to Delhi from Jamshedpur after he collapsed at his residence.

Ranchi:

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passed away at the age of 62 on Friday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kunal Sarangi said. He was 62-year-old.

"State Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, is no more," Sarangi told news agency PTI.

Soren was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted on August 2. The Jharkhand Minister, whose condition was critical from the past few days, was airlifted to Delhi from Jamshedpur after he collapsed in his residence earlier this month.

CM Hemant Soren expresses grief

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed grief over his demise. In an 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) post in Hindi, he said, "Ramdas Da (brother) should not have left us like this. Last greetings to Dada..."

Paying tributes to Soren, Jharkhand Rural Development Dipika Pandey Singh said that his contributions to the state will always be remembered.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Munda also condoled the demise of Soren and said he is extremely saddened by the Jharkhand minister's passing. In an 'X' post, he said: "May God grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet and provide strength to the grieving family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti."

Former CM Raghubar Das also paid tributes to Soren, saying "May Baba Baidyanath grant peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti."

Who was Ramdas Soren?

Ramdas Soren, born in Ghorabandha village in East Singhbhum district on January 1, 1963, began his political journey as the gram pradhan of the Ghorabanda panchayat, eventually rising to become one of the most influential ministers in the Hemant Soren-led cabinet.

He won the Ghatshila assembly seat for the third time in 2024 by defeating BJP's Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren.