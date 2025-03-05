Jharkhand: Three CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Chaibasa, airlifted to Ranchi Jharkhand: The incident took place at Baliwa in Saranda forests under Manoharpur police station limits when personnel of CRPF 197 battalion went there for a search operation, Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Jharkhand: At least three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an IED blast in Chaibasa today (March 5). The injured jawans are being airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment, said SP Chaibasa.

"An IED exploded during the search operations and three jawans were injured. They were airlifted to Ranchi," he added.

More details are awaited in this regard.