Jharkhand: Bride calls off the wedding after groom faints due to cold

Wedding festivities turned pale in Jharkhand's Deogarh when a bride called off the wedding after the groom fainted due to cold. On December 15, groom Arnav from Ghormara in Deoghar was set to get married to Ankita from Bihar's Bhagalpur. However, Arnav fainted during the pheras due to the cold. After this, Ankita refused to marry him saying that he is suffering from some 'disease' that's why could not stand the cold.

Groom fainted during the pheras

The wedding was taking place at Sukhadi Mandal Garden Campus in Ghoramara on Sunday night. The wedding rituals were arranged in the open sky. The groom had fainted in the wedding hall itself. He regained consciousness after treatment in a room on the campus itself. As soon as the groom sat down again in the wedding hall, the bride refused to marry him.

A not-so-normal wedding

Contrary to the conventional traditions, the wedding took place in the groom's native town and the bride's family came with baraat (wedding procession). Bride Ankita had raised objection to this as well.

The bride's family reached the venue all decked up and as soon as both families gathered, the var mala (exchange of garlands) ceremony began. Upon conclusion of the photo session and other formalities, both families along with the bride and groom had dinner and preps for the pheras to begin.

The mandap (tented canopy) for the pheras was also set up under the sky with all sides open. As soon as the priest started chanting wedding mantras before the pheras, the groom started shivering and fainted. He regained consciousness after 1.5 hours and as everyone planned to resume pheras, bride called off the wedding.

Jharkhand: Wedding called off in Ranchi

In another case in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, a bride's family turned down dowry demands of around Rs 5 lakh. On the wedding day, the groom's family demanded for more dowry and when the bride's family told that they are unable to pay more, the wedding was called off.

Later, the bride also called off the wedding and kin of the bride filed a complaint against the would-be groom's family under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act.