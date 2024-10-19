Jharkhand Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi attends 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Ranchi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Rahul Gandhi.

On Saturday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Ranchi to participate in the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan.' He received a warm welcome at the Ranchi airport, where he was greeted by Jharkhand Congress in-charge General Secretary G. A. Mir, state Congress President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, and other senior Congress leaders.

Emphasising the importance of tribal identity

During the program, which commenced at 3 PM, Rahul Gandhi delivered a powerful address, focusing on the significance of tribal identity and the historical context surrounding it. He questioned the terminology used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly the distinction between "Adiwasi" (indigenous) and "Vanvasi" (forest-dweller).

“When BJP leaders call tribal people ‘Vanvasi,’ what are they trying to achieve? They are attempting to erase your way of life, your history, and the knowledge you have cultivated over thousands of years,” he asserted.

A call for recognition and respect

Gandhi stressed that the term "Adiwasi" signifies the original owners of the land, while "Vanvasi" reduces their identity to mere forest dwellers. He emphasized that this distinction is not just a word; it encapsulates the entirety of tribal history and identity.

He lamented the lack of representation of tribal history in India’s educational curriculum, stating, “In our education system, there are only 10-15 lines about tribal people. What about their history, their way of life? None of it is documented.”

Addressing socio-economic injustices

Furthering his discussion, Gandhi criticized the use of the term "OBC" (Other Backward Classes) to label tribal and marginalized communities. “What does it mean to call you backward? Your rights are being denied. The history of those who built this country—farmers, labourers, carpenters, barbers, cobblers—is missing,” he remarked.

Political context and upcoming elections

His participation in the event underscored the Congress party's active involvement in Jharkhand, particularly as the state gears up for the upcoming elections. Currently, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is the largest ruling party in the state, boasting 30 MLAs, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds 25 MLAs and Congress has 16.

The Election Commission of India has recently announced the schedule for elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. The 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly elections are set to take place on November 13 and 20, whereas Maharashtra will conduct a single-phase election on November 20. With the political landscape becoming increasingly dynamic, Gandhi's address is poised to resonate with voters who are concerned about tribal rights and representation.