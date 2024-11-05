Jharkhand Assembly elections: Congress, JMM promise jobs, universities in joint manifesto | Key details

Follow us on Image Source : @INCINDIA/X (SCREENGRAB) Congress, JMM release joint manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly elections

Days ahead of the voting in poll-bound Jharkhand, the coalition of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, RJD and CPI-M on Tuesday released a joint manifesto. During the release of the joint manifesto, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and CM Hemant Soren were present. Soren said, "All leaders of Mahagathbandan gathered here today to release 7 guarantees about the works we will take forward on priority after we form government in the state."

He also said, "In elections, it is important to tell the voters why they should vote in favour of a party. We have presented 7 guarantees to you regarding what we will carry forward in the coming government after the elections."

The JMM-led alliance has provided seven guarantees to the citizens of Jharkhand, which are: