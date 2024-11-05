Jharkhand Assembly elections: Congress, JMM promise jobs, universities in joint manifesto | Key details

Days ahead of the voting in poll-bound Jharkhand, the coalition of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, RJD and CPI-M on Tuesday released a joint manifesto. During the release of the joint manifesto, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and CM Hemant Soren were present. Soren said, "All leaders of Mahagathbandan gathered here today to release 7 guarantees about the works we will take forward on priority after we form government in the state."
He also said, "In elections, it is important to tell the voters why they should vote in favour of a party. We have presented 7 guarantees to you regarding what we will carry forward in the coming government after the elections."
The JMM-led alliance has provided seven guarantees to the citizens of Jharkhand, which are:
- Bringing policy based on the Khatiyan of 1932 along with the implementation of the Sarna Religion Code.
- Provision of Rs 2,500 under the Maiya Samman Scheme from December 2024.
- Constitution of Backward Class Commission and ensuring protection of interests of minorities.
- LPG cylinders at Rs 450 per family and the ration quantity to be increased to 7 kg per person.
- Employment to 10 lakh youngsters, family health cover up to Rs 15 lakh
- Degree colleges at every block, engineering, medical colleges, universities and 500 acre industrial park in every district.
- MSP of rice to be increased from Rs 2,400 to Rs 3,200 along with 50 per cent increase in rates of other crops.