Amit Shah promises airport in poll-bound Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, assures 'bhoomi pujan' within 90 days

Ahead of the assembly elections in Jharkhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced to construct an airport in Hazaribagh if voted to power. He added that the 'bhoomi pujan' of the airport would be done within 90 days of govt formation.

While addressing a rally in Hazaribagh, the Home Minister took a swipe at the ruling JMM by comparing it with a 'burnt transformer'. He said that PM Modi's govt is HT line and the JMM failed to relay the benefits of the Centre's policy to the people. He said, "Narendra Modi's government is like an HT (high tension) power line. An HT line cannot supply electricity directly to your homes; a transformer is needed. The Hemant Soren government (Jharkhand CM) is like a burnt transformer.

"The Centre sends lakhs of crores of rupees through its HT line for development, but it is not transmitted to you. The time has come to change this burnt transformer,” Shah claimed addressing a poll rally in Hazaribag.

'Even your fourth-generation can't restore Article 370': Shah slams Rahul Gandhi

Shah also attacked Congress for its alleged attempts to restore Article 370 in Kashmir. “Kashmir is an integral part of India. I warn Rahul Gandhi that even your fourth-generation can’t bring back Article 370," he claimed.

Addressing a rally in Palamu, the Home Minister also targeted Rahul Gandhi for showing a fake copy of the constitution, terming it as an insult to the law of the land. He said, "Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution. He was exposed two days back. Someone got a copy of the Constitution he has shown. The Constitution of India was written on the cover of that copy which was void of any content....Don’t make a mockery of the Constitution. It is a question of faith and trust. By waving a fake copy of the Constitution, you have insulted B R Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly. The Congress party has made the Constitution a mockery.”

(With inputs from agencies)