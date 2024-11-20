Wednesday, November 20, 2024
     
  Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE: Voting begins across 38 constituencies, Hemant Soren in fray
Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE: Voting begins across 38 constituencies, Hemant Soren in fray

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Second Phase: The second phase will see the polling at 38 seats across the state. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Ranchi Updated on: November 20, 2024 7:33 IST
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Second Phase LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Second Phase.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Second Phase: The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 is underway across 38 seats in the state. The elections are being conducted in two phases: the first phase took place on November 13, and the second phase on November 20. The counting of votes for both phases is set for November 23, with results determining the composition of the 81-member Assembly. As per the Election Commission, elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling.  This election is critical for both the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as they compete for control in the tribal-dominated state. The current JMM government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, aims to retain power, while the BJP is focused on reclaiming its position after losing in 2019.

Follow the blog for LIVE Updates

Live updates :Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Phase 2

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 2: Voting begins across 38 seats in state

    The voting began across 38 seats amid tight security. The polling in the state will continue till 5 pm.  

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi urges voters to make Jharkhand's final polling phase historic

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the people of Jharkhand to enthusiastically participate in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections, which is being held today, November 20. Highlighting the significance of every vote, he encouraged citizens to set a new record for voter turnout. "Today is the second and last phase of the great festival of democracy in Jharkhand. I urge all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this and create a new record of voting. On this occasion, I especially congratulate all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Your every vote is the strength of the state," he posted on X. 

     

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Babulal Marandi predicts BJP-NDA victory in Jharkhand, criticizes Soren govt | WATCH

    Bharatiya Janata Party's Jharkhand chief Babulal Marandi has expressed confidence in the NDA coalition securing more than 51 seats in the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly elections. Speaking on the campaign trail, Marandi claimed that the public sentiment in the state strongly favours a change, citing dissatisfaction with the Hemant Soren-led JMM government over the past five years. “The mood of the people is clear; they want to end the pain they have endured under the current administration. There is widespread discontent due to the lack of progress and allegations of corruption," Marandi added. 

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Mock polling conducted across booths ahead of voting | WATCH

    Ahead of the second phase of voting in Jharkhand, mock polling is being conducted at several polling stations to ensure the smooth functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). This procedural step is crucial for verifying the accuracy and readiness of the voting equipment before polling officially begins.

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 2: Over 1.23 crore voters to decide fate of 528 candidates today

    Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar has confirmed that all preparations for the second phase of voting in the Jharkhand Assembly elections have been successfully completed. Polling personnel have been dispatched to all designated booths to ensure a smooth start to the electoral process. A total of 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender voters, are eligible to cast their votes today. The electorate will decide the fate of 528 candidates, which includes 472 men, 55 women, and one candidate identifying as third gender.

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:14 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: High-stakes battle in second phase, CM Hemant Soren in fray

    The second phase of Jharkhand's Assembly elections is set to be a decisive one, with the electoral fate of several prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), hanging in the balance. Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also in the fray, along with over 500 candidates vying for 38 seats out of the state’s total 81 constituencies.

     

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 2: Voting to begin at 7 am in 14,218 polling stations

    Polling is scheduled to begin at 7 am in 14,218 polling stations and will continue till 5 pm barring 31 booths where it will end at 4 pm. Eighteen of the 38 constituencies going to polls in the final round are in the Santhal Pargana region comprising six districts - Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Sahibganj and Pakur.The first phase of the elections was held on November 13.

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:09 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: List of constituencies going to polls in phase 2

    As many as 38 constituencies will go to polls today in the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. 

    • Rajmahal
    • Borio (ST)
    • Barhait (ST)
    • Litipara (ST)
    • Pakaur
    • Maheshpur (ST)
    • Sikaripara (ST)
    • Nala
    • Jamtara
    • Dumka (ST)
    • Jama (ST)
    • Jarmundi
    • Madhupur
    • Sarath
    • Deoghar SC)
    • Poreyahat
    • Godda
    • Mahagama
    • Ramgarh
    • Mandu
    • Dhanwar
    • Bagodar
    • Jamua (SC)
    • Gandey
    • Giridih
    • Dumri
    • Gomia
    • Bermo
    • Bokaro
    • Chandankiyari (SC)
    • Sindri
    • Nirsa
    • Dhanbad
    • Jharia
    • Tundi
    • Baghmara
    • Silli
    • Khijri (ST)
