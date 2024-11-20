Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE: Voting begins across 38 constituencies, Hemant Soren in fray

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Second Phase.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Second Phase: The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 is underway across 38 seats in the state. The elections are being conducted in two phases: the first phase took place on November 13, and the second phase on November 20. The counting of votes for both phases is set for November 23, with results determining the composition of the 81-member Assembly. As per the Election Commission, elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling. This election is critical for both the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as they compete for control in the tribal-dominated state. The current JMM government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, aims to retain power, while the BJP is focused on reclaiming its position after losing in 2019.

