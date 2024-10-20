Jharkhand elections: AJSU releases first list of candidates, party chief Sudesh Mahto to contest from Silli

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK AJSU Party chief Sudesh Kumar Mahto

Jharkhand assembly elections 2024: The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), an NDA ally in Jharkhand, released its first list of eight candidates for the assembly elections on Sunday, nominating its party chief Sudesh Kumar Mahto from the Silli constituency.

Mahto had, in 2019, won the Silli assembly seat by a margin of 20,195 votes, defeating the nearest rival of JMM's Seema Devi.

Check full list of 8 candidates

Senior leader Lambodar Mahto is set to run from the Gomia Assembly seat, while Sunita Chaudhary, wife of Giridih MP Chandraprakash Chaudhary, will contest from Ramgarh, and Neeru Shanti Bhagat, spouse of former MLA Kamal Kishore Bhagat, will stand from Lohardaga.

Sitting MLA Ram Chandra Sahis has been fielded from Jugsalai, with Nirmal Mahto contesting from Mandu. Additionally, Harelal Mahto will run from Ichagarh, and Ajhar Islam will contest from Pakur.

NDA seat-sharing in Jharkhand

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP is contesting on 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its allies. The party is looking to topple the JMM-Congress alliance from power in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Earlier on Friday, the BJP sealed a deal with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV). As per the seat-sharing formula, the BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU 10, JDU 2, and LJP-RV 1 in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23. About 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections. he BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the JMM-led alliance won 47 seats, wresting power from the BJP in the state. The JMM had won 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one. The BJP had secured 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.

