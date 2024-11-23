Jharkhand Assembly Election Results LIVE 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates Leading Candidates

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024 Full List of Leading Candidates: The counting of votes for all 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand along with 288 seats in Maharashtra is presently underway. The voting in Jharkhand was held in two phases on November 13 (43 constituencies) and November 20 (38 constituencies). Voters in Maharashtra in all 288 constituencies used their franchise on November 20. Nine seats in Jharkhand are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), while 28 seats in the state are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Main parties in Jharkhand

The BJP, Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Sudesh Mahto's All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are the important parties in Jharkhand. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Jairam Kumar Mahato's Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) are other important parties.

Key candidates in Jharkhand

Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM) from Barhait, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi (BJP) from Dhanwar, former Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) from Seraikella, Geeta Koda (BJP) from Jaganathpur, Saryu Roy (JDU) from Jamshedpur West, Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren (JMM) from Gandey, Sita Soren (BJP) from Jamtara, Louis Marandi (JMM) from Jama, Irfan Ansari (Congress) from Jamtara, Stephen Marandi (JMM) from Maheshpur, Mahua Maji (JMM) from Ranchi, Rameshwar Oraon (Congress) from Lohardaga, Sudesh Mahto (AJSU) from Silli, Sunil Soren (BJP) from Dumka, Lobin Hembrom (BJP) from Borio, Hemlal Murmu (JMM) from Litipara, Basant Soren (JMM) from Dumka, Dr Neera Yadav (BJP) from Kodarma, Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (Congress) from Mandu, Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP) from Bermo, Ajoy Kumar (Congress) from Jamshedpur East, Banna Gupta (Congress) from Jamshedpur West, Nilkanth Singh Munda (BJP) from Khunti, Sudarshan Bhagat (BJP) from Gumla, Kamlesh Kumar Singh (BJP) from Hussainabad, Bhanu Pratap Shahi (BJP) from Bhawanathpur, Krishna Nand Tripathi (Congress) from Daltonganj, Randhir Kumar Singh (BJP) from Sarath, and Pradeep Yadav (Congress) from Poreyahat are some of the key candidates in the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Key constituencies in Jharkhand

Borio, Pakur, Maheshpur, Shikaripara, Jamtara, Dumka, Poreyahat, Mandu, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Dhanwar, Bhawanathpur, Bokaro, Baghmara, Jamshedpur East, Seraikella, Manoharpur, Khunti, Silli, Lohardaga and Kodarma are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand.

Voter Turnout in 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Election

Jharkhand registered over 67 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. The state recorded 65.38 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2019.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections?

The incumbent BJP, led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, lost to the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, which won 47 seats (30 JMM, 16 Congress, and 1 RJD) in the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections. The BJP lost its majority and was whittled down to 25 seats. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (P), led by Babulal Marandi, took three seats, while AJSU, led by Sudesh Mahto, only managed two. Both the BJP and the AJSU suffered because they were unable to maintain their alliance in the 2019 elections. In contrast, the BJP received 33.37% of the popular vote, making it the single largest party in terms of vote percentage.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the BJP formed the government in the state under Raghubar Das. The BJP along with AJSU won 42 seats (37 BJP and 5 AJSU). The JMM won 19 seats, while the Congress party was reduced to just 6 seats. The Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) won 8 seats. Later, six members of the JVM joined the BJP.

Here is the complete list of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties in Jharkhand for the Assembly Elections 2024: