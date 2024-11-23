Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
  Jharkhand Assembly Election Results LIVE 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results LIVE 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024 Full List of Leading Candidates: Jharkhand has 81 Assembly constituencies, and the majority mark is 41. JMM's Hemant Soren is the incumbent Jharkhand CM with the support of the Congress and the RJD.

Written By: Varun Sharma @Poldip Ranchi Updated on: November 23, 2024 8:29 IST
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024 Full List of Leading Candidates: The counting of votes for all 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand along with 288 seats in Maharashtra is presently underway. The voting in Jharkhand was held in two phases on November 13 (43 constituencies) and November 20 (38 constituencies). Voters in Maharashtra in all 288 constituencies used their franchise on November 20. Nine seats in Jharkhand are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), while 28 seats in the state are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Main parties in Jharkhand

The BJP, Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Sudesh Mahto's All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are the important parties in Jharkhand. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Jairam Kumar Mahato's Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) are other important parties. 

Key candidates in Jharkhand

Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM) from Barhait, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi (BJP) from Dhanwar, former Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) from Seraikella, Geeta Koda (BJP) from Jaganathpur, Saryu Roy (JDU) from Jamshedpur West, Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren (JMM) from Gandey, Sita Soren (BJP) from Jamtara, Louis Marandi (JMM) from Jama, Irfan Ansari (Congress) from Jamtara, Stephen Marandi (JMM) from Maheshpur, Mahua Maji (JMM) from Ranchi, Rameshwar Oraon (Congress) from Lohardaga, Sudesh Mahto (AJSU) from Silli, Sunil Soren (BJP) from Dumka, Lobin Hembrom (BJP) from Borio, Hemlal Murmu (JMM) from Litipara, Basant Soren (JMM) from Dumka, Dr Neera Yadav (BJP) from Kodarma, Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (Congress) from Mandu, Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP) from Bermo, Ajoy Kumar (Congress) from Jamshedpur East, Banna Gupta (Congress) from Jamshedpur West, Nilkanth Singh Munda (BJP) from Khunti, Sudarshan Bhagat (BJP) from Gumla, Kamlesh Kumar Singh (BJP) from Hussainabad, Bhanu Pratap Shahi (BJP) from Bhawanathpur, Krishna Nand Tripathi (Congress) from Daltonganj, Randhir Kumar Singh (BJP) from Sarath, and Pradeep Yadav (Congress) from Poreyahat are some of the key candidates in the Jharkhand Assembly polls. 

Key constituencies in Jharkhand

Borio, Pakur, Maheshpur, Shikaripara, Jamtara, Dumka, Poreyahat, Mandu, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Dhanwar, Bhawanathpur, Bokaro, Baghmara, Jamshedpur East, Seraikella, Manoharpur, Khunti, Silli, Lohardaga and Kodarma are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand.

Voter Turnout in 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Election

Jharkhand registered over 67 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. The state recorded 65.38 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2019.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections?

The incumbent BJP, led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, lost to the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, which won 47 seats (30 JMM, 16 Congress, and 1 RJD) in the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections. The BJP lost its majority and was whittled down to 25 seats. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (P), led by Babulal Marandi, took three seats, while AJSU, led by Sudesh Mahto, only managed two. Both the BJP and the AJSU suffered because they were unable to maintain their alliance in the 2019 elections. In contrast, the BJP received 33.37% of the popular vote, making it the single largest party in terms of vote percentage. 

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the BJP formed the government in the state under Raghubar Das. The BJP along with AJSU won 42 seats (37 BJP and 5 AJSU). The JMM won 19 seats, while the Congress party was reduced to just 6 seats. The Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) won 8 seats. Later, six members of the JVM joined the BJP.    

Here is the complete list of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties in Jharkhand for the Assembly Elections 2024:

Assembly Election 2024 Results: Complete List of Leading Candidates in Jharkhand

S. Number

Constituency

State

Leading Candidate (Leading Party)

1.

Rajmahal

Jharkhand

 

2.

Borio

Jharkhand

 

3.

Barhait

Jharkhand

 

4.

Litipara

Jharkhand

 

5.

Pakaur

Jharkhand

 

6.

Maheshpur

Jharkhand

 

7.

Sikaripara

Jharkhand

 

8.

Nala

Jharkhand

 

9.

Jamtara

Jharkhand

 

10.

Dumka

Jharkhand

 

11.

Jama

Jharkhand

 

12.

Jarmundi

Jharkhand

 

13.

Madhupur

Jharkhand

 

14.

Sarath

Jharkhand

 

15.

Deoghar

Jharkhand

 

16.

Poreyahat

Jharkhand

 

17.

Godda

Jharkhand

 

18.

Mahagama

Jharkhand

 

19.

Kodarma

Jharkhand

 

20.

Barkatha

Jharkhand

 

21.

Barhi

Jharkhand

 

22.

Barkagaon

Jharkhand

 

23.

Ramgarh

Jharkhand

 

24.

Mandu

Jharkhand

 

25.

Hazaribagh

Jharkhand

 

26.

Simaria

Jharkhand

 

27.

Chatra

Jharkhand

 

28.

Dhanwar

Jharkhand

 

29.

Bagodar

Jharkhand

 

30.

Jamua

Jharkhand

 

31.

Gandey

Jharkhand

 

32.

Giridih

Jharkhand

 

33.

Dumri

Jharkhand

 

34.

Gomia

Jharkhand

 

35.

Bermo

Jharkhand

 

36.

Bokaro

Jharkhand

 

37.

Chandankiyari

Jharkhand

 

38.

Sindri

Jharkhand

 

39.

Nirsa

Jharkhand

 

40.

Dhanbad

Jharkhand

 

41.

Jharia

Jharkhand

 

42.

Tundi

Jharkhand

 

43.

Baghmara

Jharkhand

 

44.

Baharagora

Jharkhand

 

45.

Ghatsila

Jharkhand

 

46.

Potka

Jharkhand

 

47.

Jugsalai

Jharkhand

 

48.

Jamshedpur East

Jharkhand

 

49.

Jamshedpur West

Jharkhand

 

50.

Ichagarh

Jharkhand

 

51.

Seraikella

Jharkhand

 

52.

Chaibasa

Jharkhand

 

53.

Majhgaon

Jharkhand

 

54.

Jaganathpur

Jharkhand

 

55.

Manoharpur

Jharkhand

 

56.

Chakradharpur

Jharkhand

 

57.

Kharasawan

Jharkhand

 

58.

Tamar

Jharkhand

 

59.

Torpa

Jharkhand

 

60.

Khunti

Jharkhand

 

61.

Silli

Jharkhand

Sudesh Kumar Mahto (AJSU)

62.

Khijri

Jharkhand

 

63.

Ranchi

Jharkhand

 

64.

Hatia

Jharkhand

 

65.

Kanke

Jharkhand

 

66.

Mandar

Jharkhand

 

67.

Sisai

Jharkhand

 

68.

Gumla

Jharkhand

 

69.

Bishunpur

Jharkhand

 

70.

Simdega

Jharkhand

 

71.

Kolebira

Jharkhand

 

72.

Lohardaga

Jharkhand

 

73.

Manika

Jharkhand

 

74.

Latehar

Jharkhand

 

75.

Panki

Jharkhand

 

76.

Daltonganj

Jharkhand

 

77.

Bishrampur

Jharkhand

 

78.

Chhatarpur

Jharkhand

 

79.

Hussainabad

Jharkhand

 

80.

Garhwa

Jharkhand

 

81.

Bhawanathpur

Jharkhand

 
