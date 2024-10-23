Jamtara Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jamtara constituency

Jamtara Assembly Election 2024: The Jamtara Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 09 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Jamtara is one of the 6 assembly segments of Dumka (ST) Parliament Seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. Irfan Ansari from Congress currently represents the Jamtara seat.

Jamtara Assembly constituency covers - Jamtara Police Station (excluding Karmatanr, Sahajpur, Pindari, Lakhanpur, Rataniya, Rampurbhitra and Kajra gram panchayats) and Narayanpur Police Station in Jamtara district.

Jamtara Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,65,820 voters in the Jamtara constituency during the 20219 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 83,310 were male and 81,723 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 787 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jamtara in 2019 was 272 (262 men and 10 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Jamtara constituency was 1,91,876. Out of this, 99,704 voters were male and 91,424 were female voters. There were 748 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jamtara in 2014 was 31 (21 men and 10 women).

Jamtara Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Jamtara constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls on November 20.

Jamtara Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Jamtara will be declared on November 23, along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Jamtara Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Candidates for Jamtara Legislative Assembly constituency of Jharkhand are yet to be declared.

Jamtara Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1995: Furqan Ansari (Congress)

2000: Furqan Ansari (Congress)

2005: Bishnu Prased Bhaiya (BJP)

2009: Bishnu Prased Bhaiya (BJP)

2014: Irfan Ansari (Congress)

2019: Irfan Ansari (Congress)

Jamtara Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Jamtara Assembly constituency was 1,63,512. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,87,831.