Hazaribagh Assembly Election Results LIVE: Will BJP's Pradeep Prasad help party retain seat for third time?

Hazaribagh Assembly Election Result 2024: The vote counting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday, with the Hazaribagh constituency being one of the key areas of focus. This constituency, which was part of the first phase of voting on November 13, witnessed a highly competitive race among several prominent candidates. The contest was particularly intense between BJP candidate Pradeep Prasad and Munna Singh from the Indian National Congress (INC), both of whom emerged as major contenders. Additionally, Abhishek Kumar from the BSP and multiple independent candidates further intensified the competition, making Hazaribagh a crucial battleground in the elections. BJP leader Manish Jaiswal has been the incumbent member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from Hazaribagh since 2014.

The Hazaribagh Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, designated as constituency number 25. It is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). Located in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, this constituency is part of the larger Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency. The political landscape in Hazaribagh is shaped by several key parties, including the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress, which are the major contenders in this area.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 assembly elections, BJP's Manish Jaiswal secured the Hazaribagh seat with 106,208 votes. He was followed by Congress's Dr. Ramchandra Prasad, who received 54,396 votes, and JVM(P)'s Munna Singh, who garnered 31,885 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Manish Jaiswal of the BJP also claimed victory with 89,675 votes, while independent candidate Pradeep Prasad finished second with 62,546 votes. CPI's Razi Ahmad and Congress's Jai Shankar Pathak received 14,290 and 11,528 votes, respectively.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.