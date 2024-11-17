Election Commission asks Jharkhand BJP to take down social media post citing it violative of MCC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Election Commission of India

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday directed the Jharkhand poll chief to ask the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to remove a "misleading and divisive" video posted on social media. The EC called the video to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Commission issued directions after complaints were filed by the JMM and Congress. Taking note of the complaint, the EC also sought an explanation from the state BJP for the violation of the provisions of the MCC.

What did Congress, JMM say in complaints?

In their complaint, Congress and the JMM alleged that the BJP had shared a video that makes baseless allegations and spreads falsehoods to unduly influence voters by creating a feeling of hatred and enmity.

What did EC say?

Taking action on the complaints, the poll body issued an order which stated, "On perusal of the complaint, it appears that the above referred social media post is prima facie violative of the MCC. It is therefore, directed to take immediate action as per existing laws and procedures and thereafter direct the concerned social media platforms, through the authority designated in the State of Jharkhand under section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act to take down the referred posts immediately," the poll panel said in its order."

Assembly elections in Jharkhand

As the elections are underway in the state, BJP is eyeing to win back the state which it lost 5 years ago. On the other hand, Congress and JMM are contesting in a coalition to retain power. Notably, polling in Jharkhand was scheduled in two phases. The first phase of polling concluded on November 13. The second phase of polling will be held on November 20. The vote counting and the declaration of results will be on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Jamtara Assembly elections: Can BJP's Sita Soren stop Congress' Irfan Ansari from making hat-trick?