Chakradharpur Municipal Council Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes underway

Ranchi:

The counting of votes for the Chakradharpur Municipal Council in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand is underway on Friday (February 27), along with results for 19 other Municipal Councils, nine Municipal Corporations, and 19 Nagar Panchayats across the state. In total, results from 1,087 wards will be declared during the counting process.

Chakradharpur Municipal Election Results 2026: Full list of winners

Ward No. 1: Swapan Kumar Mistry

Ward No. 2: Preeti Horo

Ward No. 3: Leela Prasad

Ward No. 4: Raju Prasad Kasera

Ward No. 5: Gautam Rawani

Ward No. 6: Sahin Tabassum (unopposed)

Ward No. 7: Vijay Kumar Sao (unopposed)

Ward No. 8: Sanjay Paswan

Ward No. 9: Shekhawat Hussain

Ward No. 10: Pooja Giri

Ward No. 11: S Pushp Lata

Ward No. 12: Pradeep Das

Ward No. 13: Maya Rani Mal (unopposed)

Non-party based civic polls

The Chakradharpur Municipal Council also went to the polls on February 23. The council, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), has eight wards. The last elections were held in 2015, when an independent candidate won the chairperson's post.

Unlike general elections, voting in the current civic polls was conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The 2026 municipal elections were held on a non-party basis, meaning candidates contested without official political party symbols. Another key feature of this election cycle was the absence of the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option on ballot papers.

62% voter turnout recorded

Sixty-two per cent of the 43 lakh odd voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls to 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand on Monday. Barring a few incidents of violence, including a firing that left two persons injured, the election passed off peacefully across the state.

Polling commenced at 7 am amid tight security and concluded at 5 pm. "Voter turnout of 62 per cent was recorded. Polling has been peaceful," State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said.

Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent, while Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent.

Over 43 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 6,000-plus candidates.

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, were in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councillors.