'What was the need of having National Emblem at religious place?': J-K CM Omar Abdullah on Hazratbal row

Amid a row over the defacing of the National Emblem on the plaque installed at the renovated Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday questioned the use of such a symbol at a religious place while admitting what was by a mob was wrong and shouldn't have happened. He raised strong objections to the use of the national emblem, arguing that he had never seen such government symbols being used in any religious place.

He stressed that government emblems are meant exclusively for official functions and not for mosques, dargahs, temples, or gurdwaras.

"The first question is whether the emblem should have been etched on the foundation stone. I have never seen the emblem being used in any religious place. So, what was the compulsion to have the emblem on the stone at Hazratbal Shrine? What was the need to put up the stone? Was just work not enough?" the chief minister said while questioning the authorities responsible for the decision.

Hazratbal Shrine National Emblem controversy

This reaction came in the backdrop of a viral video showing a mob defacing the national emblem inscribed on the foundation stone of the shrine on Friday, which is currently undergoing major reconstruction and redevelopment under the supervision of the Waqf Board.

Abdullah further pointed out that the Hazratbal Shrine, which is one of the most revered religious sites in Srinagar as it houses the holy relic of the Prophet Mohammad, was given its present form by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. He remarked, “Hazratbal Shrine was given this form by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Did he put up such stones anywhere? People remember his work, despite his not putting up a stone for himself. Government emblems are used only at government places. Mosques, dargahs, temples, gurdwaras are not government places; these are religious places; government emblems are not used there.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi strongly condemned the vandalism of the foundation stone at the Assari Sharief Hazratbal Shrine, describing the act as “very unfortunate.” Speaking to ANI, she said, “This incident is very unfortunate. Tarnishing the national emblem is a terrorist attack, and the attackers are the goons of a political party. These people destroyed Kashmir earlier as well, and now they have openly come inside the Dargah Sharif.”

Andrabi further revealed that a Waqf administrator present at the shrine during the incident narrowly escaped an attack. She accused the mob of not only dishonouring the national emblem but also “damaging the dignity of the dargah." She added, "Our administrator had a narrow escape. The mob attacked him as well. This mob has committed a huge crime by tarnishing the national emblem. They have damaged the dignity of the dargah, and once they are identified, they will be banned from entering the dargah for life, and an FIR will be filed against them."