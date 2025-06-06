'British dreamt it, you made it reality': Omar Abdullah hails PM Modi at Chenab bridge inauguration Part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, the Chenab bridge is a marvel of modern engineering, spanning 1,315 metres and standing 359 metres above the riverbed, connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India by rail for the first time.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday during the inauguration ceremony of the Chenab rail bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed what the British could not do. "Many people dreamt of this train service. What the British could not do, you got it completed, and Kashmir Valley has now been connected with the rest of the country," CM Abdullah said.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony, Omar Abdullah spoke candidly about the political significance of the occasion, acknowledged the contributions of past leaders, and reiterated hopes for Jammu and Kashmir's return to full statehood.

A look at the top quotes by the Jammu and Kashmir CM during his address:

On the long-awaited dream of rail connectivity: "Many people dreamt of this train service. What the British could not do, you got it completed, and Kashmir Valley has now been connected with the rest of the country."

Remembering Vajpayee's role in the project: "It would be a mistake if I did not mention and thank former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I was in Class 8 when this project's foundation was laid. Today, at 55, I see it completed. This was possible only because Vajpayee ji gave it the status of a 'project of national importance' and enhanced its budget."

On his political journey and J-K’s status: "While Manoj Sinha sahib has been promoted by the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi, I've been demoted—from CM of a state to CM of a Union Territory. But I believe this won't take long to correct. With your [PM Modi's] efforts, Jammu and Kashmir will regain its status as a state."

On being part of key railway milestones in J-K: "I have been fortunate to be associated with the Prime Minister in all major railway projects in Jammu and Kashmir—from Anantnag Station to Banihal Tunnel to Katra Station in 2014 and now Chenab Bridge."

On fast-paced infrastructure development in the region: "Just like this bridge, many other infrastructure projects are progressing rapidly—Jammu and Srinagar Ring Roads, the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the Jammu-Srinagar four-lane highway, the expansion of both airports, and railway network growth."

On the bridge's symbolic importance: "This railway bridge is not just steel and concrete—it is the realisation of generations of aspirations and will be of immense benefit to the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

On commitment to development: "We are trying our best to achieve our goal of Viksit Jammu and Kashmir for a Viksit Bharat. I thank you, Prime Minister, from the bottom of my heart on behalf of the people of J-K."