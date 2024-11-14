Follow us on Image Source : PTI Weapons left by US Army after its withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 are now reaching terrorists: Sources

The presence of M4 rifles in Jammu and Kashmir has alerted security agencies. According to sources, the weapons left behind by the US Army after its withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 are now reaching terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan to Kashmir. Recently, during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces recovered the M4 Carbon Assault Rifle, making it clear that terrorists are now using the M4 rifle more than the AK-47. It is believed that these rifles are being purchased mainly from Afghanistan and their copies are also being made in Pakistan.

Terrorists were seen with M4 rifles in CCTV footage

In the terrorist attack on the labourers and employees working in the tunnel project in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir , terrorists were seen with M4 rifles in the CCTV footage. With this, it was revealed that these dangerous weapons have come to the hands of the terrorists spreading terror in Kashmir on the city of Pakistan. Earlier also, M4 rifles have been recovered from Hizbul Mujahideen's top commander Sameer Tiger in 2017 and from Jaish-e-Mohammed's Pakistani commander Abu Talha in 2018. When American and NATO forces were deployed in Afghanistan, these rifles were supplied in large quantities from Karachi of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan.

Features the M4 rifle is equipped with

The M4 rifle is a lightweight, gas-operated, air-cooled, magazine-fed assault rifle. Its special feature is that it can fire 700 to 900 rounds per minute. It can easily target at a distance of 500 to 600 meters, while its maximum range is up to 3600 meters. Apart from this, it also has features like night vision, which makes it even more lethal. This rifle has been used especially by Pakistani commanders of Jaish-e-Mohammed, and this rifle was also recovered from the terrorists killed in Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

Defense experts express deep concern

According to defense experts, the access of state-of-the-art assault rifles like the M4 to terrorists in Kashmir from across the border is a matter of serious concern. Intelligence sources say that in 2021, the US Army left behind military equipment worth about $7 billion in Afghanistan, including 3 lakh small arms and thousands of M4 rifles. These weapons are now reaching terrorists in Kashmir via Pakistan, which has become a major threat to the security of the region.