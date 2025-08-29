Vaishno Devi landslide: Three-member high-level committee formed to probe tragedy Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha has ordered a high-level probe into the August 26 Vaishno Devi landslide near Adhkuwari. A three-member committee led by senior officials will investigate the incident, evaluate rescue efforts and suggest preventive SOPs.

Jammu:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has constituted a three-member high-level committee to investigate the landslide incident near Adhkuwari on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi route that occurred on Tuesday (August 26). As per an official order, the committee will be chaired by Shaleen Kabra -- the Additional Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir's Jal Shakti Department. It will also include the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu.

Task of the committee

The panel has been tasked with conducting a detailed inquiry into the causes and responsibilities behind the incident. It will also assess the relief and rescue operations carried out after the landslide and recommend suitable Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures to avoid recurrence of such mishaps in the future.

The committee shall:

Examine in detail the causes/reasons behind the incident and point out any lapses. Assess responses in the form to rescue and relief measures undertaken. Suggest appropriate SOPs and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in future.

Report deadline set

According to the official order, the committee is required to submit its comprehensive report within two weeks to Lieutenant Governor Sinha who is also the Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

It is to be noted here that the pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Friday following a recent landslide, which claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), which manages the Yatra, suspended the pilgrimage on Tuesday until further orders. Katra and Trikuta hills, on which the Vaishno Devi Shrine is located, have been witnessing heavy rain since Friday morning.

