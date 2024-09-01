Uri Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uri Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, party-wise candidates

Uri Assembly Election 2024: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will undergo the first assembly elections after the abrogation of Article 370. The Election Commission on August 16 announced the schedule of elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The UT will undergo polling in 3 phases. There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in the UT, one among which is Uri in Baramulla district. The main contesting political parties in Uri are the BJP, alliance of National Conference and Congress, PDP, and Engineer Rashid-led Awami Ittehad Party.

Uri Constituency Demographic Profile

Uri, a small town on River Jhelum in the Baramulla district of the state, is considered the gateway to Kashmir Valley. It is a frontier town and it is surrounded on three sides by the part of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan. During the 2014 assembly elections, the constituency had 74,909 voters with 39,541 males and 35,368 females. There were 392 postal votes in the constituency. The service voters in the Uri assembly were 188 (160 men and 28 women).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Uri constituency was 66,028. Out of this, 34,933 voters were male and 31,095 were female. There were 588 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jammu East in 2008 was 520 (495 were men and 25 were women).

Uri Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are poised to be held in 3 phases. The first phase will be conducted by the ECI on September 18, the second will be conducted on September 25 and the final phase will be held on October 1. The Uri Assembly seat will go to polls in the last phase.

Uri Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

After the conclusion of three phases, the results for all 90 constituencies, including Uri will be declared on October 8.

Uri Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

National Conference has fielded Sajad Shafi from Uri while the PDP has fielded Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo from the seat. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate.

Uri Assembly 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2014, the JKNC's Mohammad Shafi won the seat by defeating PDP's Aijaz Ali Khan. Saifi was polled 24,359 votes while Khan was polled 18567.

In the 2008 assembly election in Uri, Congress' Taj Mohi-Ud-Din won the seat by defeating JKNC's Mohammad Shafi. Taj polled 24,036 votes while Shafi polled 22,157 votes.

Uri Assembly Elections: NOTA (None of the Above)

NOTA was introduced in 2013 after which Jammu and Kashmir had undergone only one assembly election in 2014. In 2014, 729 voters were polled for NOTA (None Of The Above) in the Uri assembly constituency.

Uri Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout

In 2014, the total number of votes polled in the election (EVM+ Postal) was 62,061. The voter turnout in the constituency was 82.85 per cent.

In 2008, the total number of votes polled in the assembly elections (EVM-Postal) was 53,964 with a turnout of 81.7 per cent.